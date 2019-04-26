Joseph P. "Joe" Guarnera

Resident of Mountain View

Joseph Phillip Guarnera, 61, from Mtn. View, succumbed to cancer at home, surrounded by his family on 4/22/2019.

Joseph was born in Hayward on January 9th, 1958 to Rose and Phillip Guarnera. Joseph joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 18 and was stationed at Cherry point in North Carolina in the 2nd Marine Airwing. In 1980 he was honorably discharged after serving 4 years in the Marine Corps and began his career as a fire fighter for multiple agencies that lasted over 39 years.

In 1980 his first son Joey Guarnera was born on April 2. In 1982 Joseph met and married the love of his life Colleen and they have been together for over 37 years. In 1987 his second son, Cody Guarnera was born on September 2nd.

Joseph enjoyed watching, coaching and playing sports. He also enjoyed movies with family and reading Tom Clancy novels. Joseph was always there to help friends and family with household projects, coaching sports, or whatever else they needed from him. Joseph Guarnera was a honorable man and will be greatly missed.

Joseph is survived by his wife Colleen, sons Joey, Cody and adopted son Eddie, Grandchildren Katrina, AJ and Camille, Daughter In-Law's Jennifer and Isabella, siblings Ronnie, Manuel, Debra and David, several nieces and nephews and extended family. Joseph was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, son-in-law, uncle, nephew, and friend to all.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Sun. May 5th at 11 a.m. at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W. El Camino Real, Mtn. View. Please view/sign guestbook at:





View the online memorial for Joseph P. "Joe" Guarnera Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary