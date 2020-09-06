1/1
Joseph Patrick O'Halloran
August 8, 1934 - August 29, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Joseph Patrick O'Halloran, born on Aug. 8, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey to Thomas and Nora O'Halloran. Joe came to California at the age of 10 and lived and went to school in Menlo Park. He worked at Libby's and also at Lockheed Aircraft for a short time. Joe went into the Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged with a good conduct medal. After his military duty Joe worked with his dad in pest control then on his own (O'Halloran Pest Control) for over 40 years. He married Sondra March 3, 1962 at St. Christopher Church, San Jose. He is survived by his loving wife Sondra and daughter Carleen. His sister in laws Barbara O'Halloran, Sharon (Jim) Rodda, Carol Heitzig. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Thomas O'Halloran.
Graveside services will be held privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos due to COVID restrictions. A Memorial Mass will be held to celebrate Joe's life at a later date. Please view/sign guestbook: Cusimanocolonial.com


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
