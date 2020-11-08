Joseph Paul MeredithJuly 30, 1925 - October 28, 2020Resident of Los Gatos(Joseph) Paul Meredith was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 30, 1925. He was educated at Saint Ignatius Jesuit Preparatory High School and graduated in 1944. He attended the University of Missouri and later graduated from Columbia College in New York City in 1948 with an AB degree. While there he was active in campus organizations and wrote and performed in in the 1947 Varsity Show. He was a member of the Delta Psi fraternity.Meredith met his future wife, Carmela Vengoechea, when they worked together at a Chicago advertising agency, he as a copywriter, and she as an artist. They married in 1951 while he was in the army serving in an antiaircraft division. He later became a teacher for the U.S. Armed Forces Institute and served as columnist and editor of the Fort Bliss, Texas, post newspaper.After his discharge from the service at the end of the Korean War, the Merediths moved with their six-month-old son Mark to San Jose, California. There Meredith earned his MA Degree in Education (Guidance and Counseling) from San Jose State University. In 1957 the family settled in Los Gatos, California, where he taught for the Saratoga Elementary School District. He later became a member of the faculty at Los Gatos High School where for twenty-five years he taught English, Spanish, and French and served as a student counselor, sponsor of the Creative Writing Club, the Chess Club and other student organizations. He was the recipient of the 1972 Santa Clara County Teachers' Association "Teacher of the Year" award for the Los Gatos High School District. In 1977 Los Gatos High School students dedicated the yearbook to him, and in 1985 the Masonic Order presented him with its Outstanding Teacher Award.In the community he reported for and served as editor of the Saratoga Weekly newspaper and provided publicity for the Los Gatos Community Concerts, the Villa Montalvo and other organizations.The Merediths were members of Saint Mary's of Los Gatos Catholic Church for over fifty years where he served as lector, eucharistic minister, minister to the sick and a member of the Liturgical Committee. For over a half century he worked with the parish St. Vincent de Paul Conference and was named its corresponding secretary. The Merediths led the teen-age CORE group for several years and taught in the children's religious education program.In community organizations he worked with the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, and in the Recreation Department's softball program.He leaves behind his (deceased, 2018) wife of 67 years, a son Mark, and three daughters: Marisa Reid, Paula Moser and Wendy Doty. The Merediths had six grandchildren: Mark and Jennifer Meredith, Brent and Samantha Moser and Hailey and Shane Doty.He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandparent and friend to those who knew, loved and valued him for the very special man he was.Celebration of life to be announced in 2021.