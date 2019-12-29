|
Joseph (Giuseppi) Quartuccio Jr.
Feb. 10, 1928 - Dec. 22, 2019
San Jose, CA
Joseph (Giuseppi) Quartuccio Jr. also known as "Shorty Joe," passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 at the age of 95 with his daughter, son-in-law and family by his side.
Shorty Joe was born in Monreale, Sicily on February 10th, 1924 to Joe Sr. and Jennie Quartuccio. He is survived by his daughter, Joanne (John). His death was preceded by his wife Jennie, son, Joel, and his brother, Tony. Shorty Joe is survived by his two sisters, Rosie and Margie.
Joe is also survived by his four grandchildren: Greg (Diane); Denise (Cliff); Nicole (Kevin); & Christine (Ryan). He enjoyed having 6 great-grandchildren.
Married for 73 years, Shorty Joe and Jennie were "prune picker" sweethearts and were inseparable since the ages of 11 and 12. During their long, happy lives, they traveled the world and owned a ranch in east San Jose. Shorty and Jennie lived a wonderful, blessed life and were an excellent example of true, unconditional love.
At the age of 17, Shorty Joe joined the Navy and worked as an aircraft mechanic during World War II. Upon his discharge, he worked at NASA for 30 years where he developed new aircraft and trained future astronauts.
Shorty Joe always had a passion for country music. He formed his first band in in 1941, but World War II interrupted his plan. After the war, Shorty Joe became the first disc jockey for Radio KEEN. The revived "Shorty Joe and the Red Rock Canyon Cowboys" could be found all over Santa Clara Valley from recording for Bella and Golden West record labels to hosting dance at Tracy Gardens.
Both the rosary on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at 7:00pm & the funeral services on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at 11:00am will be held at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel on Willow St, San Jose. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the VA Western Blind Rehabilitation Center (WBRC) 795 Willow Road, Menlo Park, CA 94025 in memory of "Shorty" Joe Quartuccio.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 29, 2019