|
|
Joseph Ramirez Rodriguez
Oct. 7, 1931 - Dec. 22, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Joseph Ramirez Rodriguez passed away on 12/22/2019. We will miss his jovial personality and his willingness to try anything. Joe graduated from SJSU in 1959 with a degree in Criminal Justice. He had a 30-year career with Santa Clara County's Juvenile Probation Department. He rose to the rank of Juvenile Traffic Judge. Joe's hobbies were golfing, riding his motorcycle, and fishing. He was a founding member of the Santa Clara county chapter of the Mexican American Golf Association and also spent many hours volunteering for his church, St. Francis Cabrini, with the bingo guys. Joe is survived by his wife, Casimira, his children Patty (Pat) of Morgan Hill, Cindy (Chuck) of San Jose, Barry of San Jose, and his grandchildren Cristiano, Lucas, and Cooper. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Oak Hill Memorial Park on January 8, 2020 at 10am. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the , St. Jude's, or s is requested.
View the online memorial for Joseph Ramirez Rodriguez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 3, 2020