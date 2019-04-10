Mercury News Obituaries
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. CHRISTOPHER CHURCH
2278 Booksin Avenue (At Curtner Avenue)
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
Joseph Russo Obituary
Joseph Russo
Dec. 9, 1937 - April 8, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Joseph Russo passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Omaha, Nebraska and moved to California when he was 15 years old. He attended Bellarmine College Preparatory, Santa Clara University and San Jose State. He retired from IBM after 33 years of service.
In April 2006, Joe was awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award, which was given in person by George W. Bush, for his 12 years of volunteer service as the coordinator of San Jose Willows Senior Net Learning Center.
He was a member of the Sons of Sicily and Amici Di Oro.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Connie Russo, daughter, Pam Rose and her husband Art, daughter Rosanne Coburn and her husband Ron, grandchildren, Michelle Marshall and her husband Steven, Steven Rose, Jennifer and Nicole Coburn, and great grandson, Ryken Marshall.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 5:00 P.M. Funeral Mass Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at ST. CHRISTOPHER CHURCH, 2278 Booksin Avenue (At Curtner Avenue), San Jose. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 10, 2019
