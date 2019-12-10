|
Joseph S. Grasso
June 1, 1927 - December 7, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Joseph Salvatore Grasso passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on December 7, 2019.
Joseph was born in Rome, New York. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Joseph came to the bay area in the 1950's. He had a successful dental practice in the bay area, retiring in 1992. In 2004, he met the love of his life, Rosalinda Salvatierra and they married in 2014.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalinda, loving step children Michael, Marypergin, and Lolito Martinez and Sherinely Maningding. He was an adored grandfather to Maechaela, Arabella, Mac Michael, Christian, Bleu, Calliah Jay, Malia and Aedan Jay and a caring uncle to James Grasso and his family.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11th at Lima Family Erickson from 10:00am - 1:30pm followed by a cryptside service at 2:00pm at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery 490 Lincoln Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95050 with honors.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 10, 2019