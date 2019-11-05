Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
1930 - 2019
Joseph Santos Obituary
Joseph Santos
Feb. 21, 1930 - Oct. 31, 2019
Evergreen, San Jose
Joseph Santos was born in Evergreen, San Jose, graduating from San Jose Tech.
He retired from the Santa Clara Fire Department as a Battalion Chief in 1986. He is survived by his wife, two children, six grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
There will be a public viewing at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary (466 North Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA) on Tuesday, November 5th from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. The funeral service will also be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary on Wednesday, November 6th at 12:30pm.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 5, 2019
