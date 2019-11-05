|
|
Joseph Santos
Feb. 21, 1930 - Oct. 31, 2019
Evergreen, San Jose
Joseph Santos was born in Evergreen, San Jose, graduating from San Jose Tech.
He retired from the Santa Clara Fire Department as a Battalion Chief in 1986. He is survived by his wife, two children, six grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
There will be a public viewing at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary (466 North Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA) on Tuesday, November 5th from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. The funeral service will also be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary on Wednesday, November 6th at 12:30pm.
View the online memorial for Joseph Santos
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 5, 2019