Joseph (Joe) Semorad Jr
August 15, 1945 - July 29, 2019
San Jose
Joe passed away at home on July 29, 2019 after a protracted battle with cancer. Joe was born in New Jersey on August 15, 1945 to Joseph and Myrtle Semorad. Joe took a road trip with his high school/college buddies to visit California in 1974 and decided to stay making San Jose, CA his home. Joe started his career as a draftsman with Alco Paramont, he eventually transferred into Procurement and became a buyer, vendor liaison and warehouse manager. As he gained experience in the communications contracting field he took a position with a startup called RFI Electronics, then another startup called Ceitronics and finished his 44 year career with yet another startup called Integrated Communication Systems.
Joe was known for his pleasant, gracious and engaging personality, his love for history and his ability to tell antidotal stories that shed wisdom on current events and situations. Joe was also a prolific hobbyist and artist. He had the ability to see shapes, shades, color and depth in things that most do not and he could transfer this vision into multiple art forms including bronze sculptures, photography, Dot Art (Lithography), carving Decoy Ducks, carving a series of inlaid wood American Indian Tomahawks, and building scaled replicas of Caterpillar tractors and Peterbilt Truck/Trailers out of wood. He was also a very accomplished furniture maker. His art work has been displayed and sold in numerous prestigious galleries around Central California.
Joe is survived by his family, wife Diane (Cote') Semorad, daughter Jessica Fischer (Patrick Wiles) both of San Jose and sister Lynn Rotondo, nieces Lynn Marie Feoranz and Lisa Marie Arnone of New Jersey.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Joseph's life at Flights Restaurant 165 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos, CA on Thursday October 10th at 6:30 PM. If you plan on attending, please RSVP to: [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 28, 2019