Joseph V LuciaNovember 6, 1930 - August 28, 2020Resident of San Jose, CAJoseph Vincent Lucia, 89 years of age, passed away peacefully August 28, 2020.He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, his soulmate and love of his life. They were married 66 years.Joe was loved and survived by his children Carol Poizner (Steve), Jim Lucia (Sandi), Mike Lucia (Cheri), Patty Lewis (Jim) and Janice Felsoci (Scot). His 10 grandchildren Tyson, Brett (Nadine), Garret (Jacque), Ryan (Valerie), Colton, Rebecca, Allyson, Brooklyn, Shan and Madison. And his 3 Great Grandchildren Joey, Caetana and Rowen.Joe was born on November 6, 1930 in San Francisco, CA to Philip and Angelina Lucia. He was the youngest of 3 children. He attended Sisters of the Presentation Elementary School and graduated in 1949 from Sacred Heart Cathedral High School in San Francisco.Joe worked for 40+ years with Hibernia Bank in San Francisco and San Jose. Through the bank, he met many lifelong friends, and would meet them for lunch at the Bold Knight on a regular basis.Joe loved music, especially Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin and Kenny Rogers. Whenever we hear the song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco", we will always have the memory of Dad singing his favorite song.Joe loved his SF teams, the Giants, 49ers and Warriors. He would sit and watch each Giants game on TV and keep score. He had season tickets for the 49ers with Ann and loved tailgating before each game. Joe also loved coaching and managing his sons little league teams and daughters softball teams. One year, his and Mike's team, "The Mets" went 11-0 for the season and won the Branham Hills Little League Championship.In addition to Hibernia Bank, when Joe was young, he worked for Gilt Edge Market delivering groceries. After retiring from the bank, he worked part time for Hertz Rent A Car and Smythe European. Joe was also a member of the Optimist Club, and was active in his church at Transfiguration.Joe and Ann loved to travel with family and friends. They spent many vacations camping at Pinecrest and spending once a month with their motorhome club, The Tea Timers. They loved camping with the group in Plymouth and Felton. They also vacationed in Oregon, Washington, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Caribbean.From traveling, sporting events, playing cards, block parties, Valentine's Dinner and progressive Christmas dinner, he made lifelong friends with the neighbors on Valencia Way and Wilcox Avenue. The Wilcox neighbors spent many Saturday mornings going out for dim sum at Foo Loo Soo's. Joe also enjoyed going to McDonald's with Ann to meet their friends for breakfast, who were called the "What Club". He loved his 50 cent coffee and burrito.The Lucia family thanks everyone for their love, support, thoughts and prayers. There will be a private burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. A church service and celebration of life will be held at a later date for both Joe and Ann.