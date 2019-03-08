|
Josephine "Jay" B. Vierra (Tomasello)
July 21, 1922 - March 2, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jay passed away after a short illness at the age of 96. She grew up in the Morgan Hill area with her six sisters and brother. She is survived by her sons Charles (Debbie) and Gary (Kathy) Tomasello, grandchildren Lisa and Andy, and her brother, Dominic Perdichizzi. She was predeceased by her first husband, Charles Tomasello in 1977 and her second husband George Vierra in 2008, and six sisters.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 11th at 11am at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel with a committal service to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2019