Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
1932 - 2019
Josephine Berardi Obituary
Josephine Berardi
July 2, 1932 - Dec. 26, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Josephine Graziano Berardi, 87, of San Jose, Calif., passed away on December 26, 2019 at Vasona Creek Health Care Center. She was born in 1932 and graduated from Live Oak High School.
Josephine was married to Luigi Berardi for over 60 years. She is preceded in death by Luigi, her daughter Kathleen Pizzo, parents Ben and Mary Graziano, Sister Prudy Alberti and brother Vincent Graziano.
Josephine worked as a medical records analyst for both San Jose Hospital and San Jose Medical Foundation. She enjoyed giving dinner parties, making floral arrangements and adored Christmas, creating elaborate decorations. She was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation.
Josephine is survived by: daughter Marilouise (Pierre) Salsiccia, son-in-law Dennis Pizzo, grandchildren Marco and Sergio Salsiccia, Annemarie, Vincent and Gina Pizzo, her sister Rosemary VanDerZaden and niece Lisa Reinshagen. She was grand-aunt to Andrea and Melissa Iaconis. Josephine had five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A rosary will be held at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel on Tues.. January 14, 2020 at 7p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church on Wed., January 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow the funeral at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
