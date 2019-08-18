|
Josephine H. Milligan
Belmont
Josephine (Jo, Jidge, Auntie Jidge, Chech) Milligan passed away on August 11, 2019, in Mountain View, CA. She was 90. Born Josephine Helen Skitarelic in West Virginia, she moved to California with her family when she was a young woman. They eventually settled in San Francisco, where she met her future husband Ralph Milligan.
The couple lived in San Francisco as newlyweds, then moved to San Bruno in 1959. In 1975, they moved to Belmont Heights, where the air is as fresh as the sea breeze and the view of the bay is inspiring. In this setting, she and Ralph hosted many wonderful, memorable, and lively celebrations with family and friends. She and Ralph loved to travel around the country and the world, and had a special love for Ireland and Croatia.
Josephine made many lifelong friends in her career as a secretary. She worked for many years at both Bank of America and United Airlines.
Josephine was smart, independent, and friendly; she also had a great sense of humor, and a true sense of style and sophistication. She was always gracious and deeply appreciative of her family and friends.
Josephine is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings (Agnes Papac and Joseph Skitarelic). She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children, all of whom enjoyed her company and loved her very much. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will celebrate Josephine's life on Saturday, August 24, beginning at 10:30 am, at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel, 1111 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont. Friends are invited to join the family at 11:00. The memorial service will start at 11:30, and a reception will follow.
The family sends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Sunnyside Gardens, Supreme Companions, and VITAS Hospice for their love and care for Josephine these last 3 years.
