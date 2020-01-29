|
|
Josephine Ida Velasquez
November 29, 1933 - January 19, 2020
Alpine County
Josephine Ida Velasquez, 86, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 19, 2020 in Alpine County, CA.
She was born Nov. 29, 1933 in San Francisco, CA to Andrea and Assunta Cuneo. Raised in Sunnyvale, she graduated from Fremont High School. She married Filbert Velasquez on Oct. 19, 1953. She lived in Santa Clara County over 50 years before retiring with her husband to Alpine County.
Josie enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and spending time around the table talking, laughing and enjoying the food she prepared. She raised beautiful iris flowers and they were always abundant in her yard.
Josie is survived by her husband of 66 years Filbert Velasquez Sr., her children: Walt Velasquez (Barbara) ,Nancy Fredrickson, Laurie Corral (Phil) and Tom Velasquez (Susan). She was the beloved grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 9 and great-great grandmother of 1. She is also survived by her sisters Doris Watts and Carmen Grossweiler and her brothers William, James and Louis Cuneo.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Andrea and Assunta Cuneo, Aunt Amasilia Cuneo, brothers Andrea Jr and Frank Cuneo, son Filbert Velasquez Jr., daughter in-law Debby Velasquez, granddaughter Taylor and grandson Anthony.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at McFarlane Mortuary in South Lake Tahoe. Burial immediately thereafter at Fredricksburg Cemetery in Alpine County.
McFarlane Mortuary
530-541-3095
View the online memorial for Josephine Ida Velasquez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020