Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McFarlane Mortuary
887 Emerald Bay Rd
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 541-3095
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
Fredricksburg Cemetery
Alpine County, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
McFarlane Mortuary
887 Emerald Bay Rd
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Velasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Ida Velasquez


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Ida Velasquez Obituary
Josephine Ida Velasquez
November 29, 1933 - January 19, 2020
Alpine County
Josephine Ida Velasquez, 86, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 19, 2020 in Alpine County, CA.
She was born Nov. 29, 1933 in San Francisco, CA to Andrea and Assunta Cuneo. Raised in Sunnyvale, she graduated from Fremont High School. She married Filbert Velasquez on Oct. 19, 1953. She lived in Santa Clara County over 50 years before retiring with her husband to Alpine County.
Josie enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and spending time around the table talking, laughing and enjoying the food she prepared. She raised beautiful iris flowers and they were always abundant in her yard.
Josie is survived by her husband of 66 years Filbert Velasquez Sr., her children: Walt Velasquez (Barbara) ,Nancy Fredrickson, Laurie Corral (Phil) and Tom Velasquez (Susan). She was the beloved grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 9 and great-great grandmother of 1. She is also survived by her sisters Doris Watts and Carmen Grossweiler and her brothers William, James and Louis Cuneo.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Andrea and Assunta Cuneo, Aunt Amasilia Cuneo, brothers Andrea Jr and Frank Cuneo, son Filbert Velasquez Jr., daughter in-law Debby Velasquez, granddaughter Taylor and grandson Anthony.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at McFarlane Mortuary in South Lake Tahoe. Burial immediately thereafter at Fredricksburg Cemetery in Alpine County.
McFarlane Mortuary
530-541-3095


View the online memorial for Josephine Ida Velasquez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -