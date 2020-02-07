|
Josephine LaVerne Gembala
July 26, 1929 - February 4, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Josephine LaVerne 'Babe' Gembala of Sunnyvale, CA at the age of 90 years old entered into eternal rest on February 4, 2020. A native of the Potrero District in San Francisco. Dearly beloved wife of the late Edward Gembala. Loved mother of Louise (Bob) Miller of Campbell, Marie (Greg) Draxton of San Jose and Theresa (Andy) McClaren of Bonny Doon. Devoted and loving Grandma to Zachary and Matthew Draxton, Brandon, Tyler and Collin Staton, and Anna and Jon McClaren. Josephine is also survivied by her sister Anna Marie Kocjan. Her brothers Rev. George Thomas, Raymond Thomas and Albert Thomas (Joan) preceded her in death, as well as her mother and father, Anna and Louis Thomas and her stepfather Joseph Oberti.
Josephine attended St. Teresa's Grammar School and St. Joseph High School/Commerace High School. She then went onto graduate from Western Beauty College of Cosmetology. Josephine worked as a Cosmetologist, and then moved on to a Pattern Picker/Checker at Simplicity Patterns, a Meat Inspector at Hormel Meat Plant, and a Packer at See's Candies. Later, she worked as a School Noon-Aide in Daily City and Sunnyvale. In the early 80's, Josephine worked at AMI Electronics as an IC Assembler. She was an active member of St. Martins Parish. Josephine always made time to support and help her children and grandchildren. She was an avid gardener. Josephine greatly enjoyed the company of her friends and family. She will be dearly missed.
Friends are invited to attend a Rosary Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 6:00 pm with Visitation beginning at 5:00 pm at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at ST. MARTIN'S PARISH, 593 Central Avenue, Sunnyvale Burial to follow at the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Los Altos.
Contributions preferred as spiritual bouquets to the Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus, 2390 Bush St., SF, CA 94115-0368, www.stjude-shrine.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 7, 2020