Josephine Marie Lagattuta
Resident of San Jose
Josephine Lagattuta died peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 14, 2020. The daughter of the late Mario and Pauline (Pastorello) Lacavalla, she was preceeded in death by her youngest son, Mario, her husband, Nick, and her sister, Julia Sunseri. She is survived by her son, Fr. Enzie Lagattuta, her daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Victor Brancati Jr., her adoring grandson, Victor Nicholas Brancati, her sister, Angie Breshears, brother and sister-in-law, Mario and Glenda Lacavalla, many nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends. A native of San Jose, CA, Jo was born Nov. 25, 1930 and graduated from San Jose High School. After high school she married Nick, her beloved husband of almost 62 years. Josephine loved being a wife and mother; she was a strong woman, and imparted in her children her values of faith, love, kindness, respect, dignity, and the importance of family.
Jo loved people, she was active in her children's schools, and worked in retail at Bergmann's Department Store, and Gold Hanger. She was very generous with her time, and took every opportunity to give of herself, most notably as an O'Connor Hospital Volunteer for 17 years. She enjoyed being an active member of the St. Christopher Over 50's Club, SCU Catala Club, and the Catholic Daughters of America. Although she slowed down over the years, she always was proud of her commitment to each group.
Jo was an excellent cook and shared her love of cooking with her family, along with being an avid Warriors and 49ers fan.
We are so grateful to the Nurses, Resident Assistants, and Residents at The Terraces of Los Gatos where she lived in recent years; we are especially thankful for the dedicated attention that she received from her doctors and the entire nursing staff at Kaiser Santa Clara.
Devoted to God and a parishioner at St. Christopher Church since it began, Jo will be terribly missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M. Funeral Mass Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 2278 Booksin Avenue (At Curtner Avenue), San Jose. Entombment Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Los Altos.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 18, 2020