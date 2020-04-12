|
|
Josephine Ramirez
March 19, 1927 – April 6, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Josephine Ramirez passed away peacefully at the age of 93 surrounded by her husband, Roque Ramirez and her children and grandchildren. Josie was born in Chanute, Kansas to Otilia and Tomas Fajardo. She comes from a large loving family of brothers and sisters. At a young age, Josie accepted Christ as her Savior and loved serving the Lord.
Josie moved to San Francisco when she was in her early 20s where she met her husband Roque. They moved to Santa Clara in the early 1960's.
Josie was truly blessed with her family, friends and grandchildren. She had a love for children and enjoyed helping them learn English and being a bible schoolteacher. She enjoyed working at Santa Clara Unified School District and would invite children to her home who needed extra support.
She loved hosting family gatherings at the park as well as Christmas and Thanksgiving in her home. She was happiest when her family was together. Her zest for life, positive energy and her outgoing personality was so infectious. She always had to be busy, cleaning the house, cooking, visiting with friends and family and loved being a wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and grandmother. This brought her so much joy.
Josie will be missed by her loving husband of 58 years, Roque, daughter Monica (Paul), daughter Melisa (J.R) and her grandchildren – Katelyn, Michele, Anna Mae, and Sophia and her siblings and friends.
She proudly taught her daughters how to ride a bike, skate, clean the house, tend to the garden and to follow your dreams with a "you can do it" attitude.
After her stroke, she had the will power to move ahead to do her utmost best even being partially paralyzed.
Josie has touched many lives and will be remembered as an incredibly loving, unwavering kind, faithful, unselfish woman with a beautiful twinkle in her green eyes and a smile that will live on in our hearts.
A Celebration of Josie's life will be scheduled in a few months.
View the online memorial for Josephine Ramirez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2020