Mercury News Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara
466 N. Winchester Blvd.
Santa Clara, CA
Josh Eric Tutton


Josh Eric Tutton
Sep. 28, 1962 - April 3, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Josh Eric Tutton passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose at the age of 56. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Son of the late Jay Castillo. He leaves behind his wife Lisa, children; Josh (Jennifer), Janelle (Sean), Erica, Kayla, grandchildren; Andrew, Layla and Natalie. As well as beloved animals; Oreo, Jenny, Maverick and Cleo.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00PM at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara.


View the online memorial for Josh Eric Tutton
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2019
