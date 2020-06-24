Josue "Josh" Cortez GalvanApril 11, 1945 - June 13, 2020Resident of San Jose, CAOn June 13th Josue "Josh" Cortez Galvan, Loving husband, father of 6 children, Grandfather of 12 grandchildren and Great Grand father of 10 great grandchildren, passed away at the age of 75.Josh was born April 11th 1945 in San Gabriel, Ca to Alejandra Cortez Galvan and Rosalio Galvan. He was brother to Benjamin Galvan, Eleazar Galvan, Rachel Vera, Rebecca Estrada, Elizabeth Dillard and Mary Esther Angulo. He was a Father to Monika Galvan, Joanna Vallarta, Josue Galvan Jr, Elena Galvan, Martha Galvan and Andrea Galvan. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war and was the only survivor of his platoon after they were ambushed. He was a family man and hard working provider for his family and anyone who he felt needed a blessing.Josh Galvan started his Business Galvans Fencing, with his two Godsons, Luis and Chano. The business has done well and has been going strong for over 25 years. Josh Galvan was a very loving husband, a caring father, a kind hearted friend and an all around wonderful person to everyone he met. He Loved God and his family, there was nothing in the world that meant more to him. We praise God that we had him in our lives and we rejoice that he has made it home to our Lord and Savior. He will be greatly missed.