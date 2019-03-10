Joy Beth Kalsched

Former resident of San Jose

Joy was a fourth generation native of San Jose dating back to 1865. After graduating from San Jose High School, she earned a degree from San Jose State College in 1937 and taught school for 2 years in Salinas before leaving to work at Kaiser Permanente during WWII. After raising her 2 daughters, she returned to teaching at Grant School for 23 years and retired in 1980. Joy is survived by her 2 daughters, Karolyn Kropacek and Kathy Nilsson, 4 grandsons, Mark and Matthew Rose and Bo and Reed Nilsson as well as 7 great-grandchildren. Besides being devoted to her family, some of her other loves were golfing, dancing, and knitting. We are sure she is dancing her best moves and driving that golf ball a mile into the clouds.





