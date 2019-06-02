Joy Jeanette Atkins

Feb. 22,1922 - May 22, 2019

Resident of Campbell

Joy Jeanette Atkins passed away on Wednesday, May 22nd. She touched many lives with her caring and generous spirit.Joy was born in Superior , Nebraska to Louis and Clara Heal. She had two younger sisters, Helen and Mary Lou (now deceased). She later moved to Ravenna, then to Fullerton where she graduated high school as class valedictorian. She attended Hastings College before moving to Oakland, California, where she lived with her aunt. She married Ervin Atkins on July 13, 1946 and had three children, with the family settling in Saratoga, California in 1958. Her husband passed away in 1978 after being ill for many years.

Joy worked as a secretary in the business world and in 1968 became secretary to the President of West Valley College (now West Valley-Mission College). Four years later, she moved into Personnel, during which time, and at age 55, returned to the classroom and earned her Associate Arts degree. She retired in 1984 to spend more time with her Grandson. In 1988 she ran in the General Election and won a seat on the West Valley College Board of Trustees and served as President of the Board in 1991. She ran again and won in four subsequent elections, becoming the longest serving Board member in the history of West Valley-Mission College. Due to a life-changing illness in 2008, she had to resign and was not able to complete her last term.

Joy is survived by her three children, Gordon Atkins, Anne Walker, and Sally Atklns, all living in San Jose and Campbell, and one grandson, Charles Walker, living in San Francisco. Her loving spirt will be missed by all who knew her. There will be no services nor memorial at the request of the deceased.





