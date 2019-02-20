Joy Marie Bertolucci

November 20, 1930 - February 15, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Joy Bertolucci passed away on February 15, 2019. She was born in Oakland, California on November 20, 1930 to Onesto and Mary Franceschini. She met the love of her life, Frank Bertolucci, at Hoberg's Resort in Lake County in the summer of 1953. They were married on September 11, 1954, and have been a loving couple for over 64 years. They had 3 children - her deceased son Richard (MaryAnn), Linda (Bruce), and David; and 3 grandchildren - Juliet Bertolucci, and Jillian and Ian MacLeod.

She was a devout Catholic, and maintained close relationships with her Godchildren Richard Thomas (deceased), Robert Brewer, John Peter Serrato, and Annamarie Bleakley, as well as those she sponsored for Confirmation - Christina Bleakley and Corrine Avelar (Deceased). She was an active member of St Christopher's Parish and loved the Rosary. One would always find her at 4:30 Mass with the Rosary in her hands. Joy and Frank spent the first 5 years of their marriage on Princeton Street in San Francisco, where they made lifelong friends. They moved to San Jose in 1960 where they again forged close friendships with their neighbors. When Frank semi-retired in 1993, they traveled extensively, but their favorite destination was Lucca, Italy, where they both had family.

Joy was what a wife, mother, grandmother and Godmother was all about. She was a consummate hostess and cook. Her family loved to gather in her home during the holidays and her Risotto alla Milanese will be missed by her husband Frank. Her passing is a great loss for all that knew her - and the first person to great her in Heaven will be her beloved son Rich.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 5:00PM at St. Christopher's Parish, 2278 Booksin Ave., San Jose, CA, reception to follow. Donations may be made in her name to Foundation Fighting Blindness www.blindness.org.





View the online memorial for Joy Marie Bertolucci Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary