Joy Spence
Sept. 15, 1927-Nov. 22, 2019
Campbell
Early Friday morning, November 22, 2019, Joy Combs Spence answered the Lords call and ended her earthly journey. She is now in Gods embrace reunited with her husband of over 50 years Gerald.
Joy was born in San Jose at San Jose hospital where 20 some years later her children would be born. Joy was very active in San Jose life, attending Lincoln High School, belonging to San Jose Rainbow #5, filling several different offices and serving as Worthy Advisor, attending San Jose State where her social affiliation was Beta Gamma Chi, during the war years working at Moffitt Field and then marrying Gerald Spence at Trinity Episcopal Church in 1946.
She had two sons and was very active in their growing up. She was a Den Mother, Room Mother, PTA officer. Joy could always be counted on for team transportation and snacks. She was an integral part of the Cambrian Park DeMolay mothers group. After her sons graduated from high school, Joy went back to San Jose State, finished her degree, earned a teaching credential, earned a Masters Degree, and taught Home economics at West Valley, Ohlone, and San Jose State Colleges. While at San Jose State, Joy created a very popular, and when she retired from teaching no longer available class, the History of Fashion. She was also very active as Mother advisor for San Jose Rainbow #5. She was a life member of Fraternity Chapter of Eastern Star where she earned a 50-year award. She was a driving force amongst the volunteers at the San Jose Historical Museum working tirelessly with Portraits of the Past presentation group, and was responsible for restoring the wedding dress collection. Joy was a member of the Santa Clara Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as Chapter Regent from 2004-2006. She was exceptionally active with her grandchildren in the Children of the American Revolution, going on Summer Tour with them for a number of summers.
She is survived by her sons James and Gregory, daughter-in-law Billie, Granddaughter Victoria Lyne Putzer and her husband Rob, step Great Granddaughters Alexis and Skyla, Grandson William Gerald and his wife Adair, Great Grandchildren Lennox and William.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at San Jose Police Officers Association Hall, 1151 N, 4th Street, San Jose, Ca. Entrance to the Hall is in the rear of the building. Parking around the building can be limited but people can park across the street.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 22, 2019