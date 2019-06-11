Joyce A. (Dolen) Martin

August 27, 1930 - May 27, 2019

San Jose

Joyce is finally at peace and able to join her beloved husband, Gene, in Heaven. She's been missing him terribly for fourteen long years. She also rejoins her sweet grandson, Derek. Joyce loved her children, Carol Aberham (Bob), Cathy McKeever (Ken), and Craig Martin (Joan). She was a devoted Grammy to Andy (Madeline), Melissa (Chris), Kendra (Nick), Molly, and Becca, and blessed also with eight great grandchildren. Joyce is also survived by her younger sister, Carol Taormino (Yar), whom she considered her first baby and best friend as well.

Joyce graduated from Sacred Heart Elementary School and Notre Dame High School. She and Gene started dating at 14 and 15 years old, and inseparable ever since. They married in 1951, and raised their three children in a home they loved in Willow Glen, surrounded by precious neighbors, who remained friends for life.

For the past six years, Joyce has lived at The Terraces of Los Gatos. We would like to thank the caregivers who treated our Mom with such dignity and respect. Also, we want to wish a special heartfelt thank you to our dear Aunt Yar, whom has devotedly spent tireless hours caring for our mom.

Mass will take place at St. Christopher's Church on Friday June 14th, at 11:30am (corner of Curtner and Booksin Avenues). In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Christopher's Endowment Fund in Joyce's name.





