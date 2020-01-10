|
|
Joyce Anne Paul
September 29, 1931 - December 27, 2019
Joyce Paul, our 88-year "young" mother, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her children on December 27, 2019. For over 20 years she battled cancer fiercely and became admired for her strength and resilience. She remained active until her passing and leaves behind her husband, John Paul, and her five children, Jacquelyn Paul, Steven Paul, Janet Paul Kiddoo, Andrea Paul Wilder and Margaret Paul, as well as her brothers George Altenberger and Tom Altenberger. She is also survived by three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Our mother was well known for her volunteerism and strong support of the Cupertino Senior Citizen Center. To honor her, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Cupertino Senior Citizen Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Boulevard, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
View the online memorial for Joyce Anne Paul
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020