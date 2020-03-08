|
|
Joyce Barber
Mar. 31, 1937 - Feb. 3, 2020
Campbell
Joyce Barber, age 82, passed away peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Barber in 2015. She is survived by her 4 children Brenda Iwami and spouse Bill Selden, Brian Barber (preceded her in death in 2002), Janice Lowery and spouse Jeff, Julie Wootten and spouse Ken. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Liz Evenson, George Alvarez, Trevor Ihlen, Madison and Kennedy Portesi, Brian Lowery, and Michael and Matthew Wootten. 7 great grandchildren: Joseph, Alexandria, Jacob and Joshua Evenson, Anaya and Reylen Alverez and Jason Ihlen. Joyce was a devoted mother and wife who loved her family very much. Joyce was a talented artist, her home served as a gallery of all her favorite pieces of artwork. Joyce also enjoyed her yearly trips to Las Vegas with the gals and never missed her daily "coffee klatch" with long-time friends. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020