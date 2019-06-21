Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
View Map
October 10, 1930 - June 13, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Joyce Colleen Wagner, born October 10, 1930, passed away surrounded by her family on June 13, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Joyce was born in Johntown, TX, and grew up in Corpus Christi, TX, the oldest daughter of ten children. She was married to her first love, Robert (Bob) Ferguson Wagner, on October 22, 1949. They settled in California in 1954 and raised their family primarily in Saratoga, CA. They moved to the Rose Garden area of San Jose in July 2017 and Joyce was received by the neighborhood as everyone's favorite as a result of her generous and positive spirit.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, and home keeper. She attended West Valley College and enjoyed studying art history. After their children were grown, Joyce and Bob traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe, enjoying art and history museums. An incurable romantic, Joyce's favorite city was Paris. She was a hero of the Kaiser oncology unit this April when she defied the odds of longevity and took a last cruise to Hawaii.
Joyce sparkled with an internal radiance and made new friends everywhere she went. She loved parties so much that she wanted to attend her own celebration of life, which was enjoyed by a houseful of friends and family in January this year.
Joyce has been the matriarch of the Watts clan in recent years and was beloved by all her extended Texas family. Predeceased are Joyce's mother and father, Lillie and Morris Watts, and brothers, O'Neal, Arvin, Eddie, and Lendon. She is survived by her husband, Robert, four daughters, Colleen Wagner, Robin Wagner, Lisa Wagner, and Judy Shanley (Mike), her granddaughters, Rachel Shanley, Lena Shanley, and Marina Carbo, and her siblings Cathy Reeves (Phil), Mardi Sinnreich (Mickey), James Watts (Betty Sue), Derwin Watts (Joanne), and Susie Bryan (Billy).
A memorial service for Joyce will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 N. Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the or a charity most special to your heart.


View the online memorial for Joyce Colleen Wagner
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 21, 2019
