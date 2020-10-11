1/1
Joyce Erickson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Erickson
March 20, 1930 - Sept. 8, 2020
Laguna Hills, CA
It is with utmost sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Lee Erickson, eldest daughter of William R. and Louise A. Erickson of Kansas City, Missouri. Joyce passed on Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 in Laguna Hills, California. She was 90 years old.
From an early age, Joyce excelled at school eventually attending Occidental College in Southern California and the University of California in San Francisco where she went on to become a doctor in psychiatry. Dr. Erickson held a career in psychiatry for nearly forty years in Northern California, finally retiring from Kaiser Permanente in San Jose, California in 1994. Throughout her career, Dr. Erickson touched many lives, creating health and well-being for all those whom she treated.
Joyce is survived by her son, Nels Struve; her daughter, Kathy Barber; and her two grandchildren, Kasia and Mathias Struve.
Her laughter, wisdom, and sincerity will be deeply missed.
A Memorial Service was held October 2, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City, MO.
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home (816) 471-2844


View the online memorial for Joyce Erickson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved