Joyce EricksonMarch 20, 1930 - Sept. 8, 2020Laguna Hills, CAIt is with utmost sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Lee Erickson, eldest daughter of William R. and Louise A. Erickson of Kansas City, Missouri. Joyce passed on Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 in Laguna Hills, California. She was 90 years old.From an early age, Joyce excelled at school eventually attending Occidental College in Southern California and the University of California in San Francisco where she went on to become a doctor in psychiatry. Dr. Erickson held a career in psychiatry for nearly forty years in Northern California, finally retiring from Kaiser Permanente in San Jose, California in 1994. Throughout her career, Dr. Erickson touched many lives, creating health and well-being for all those whom she treated.Joyce is survived by her son, Nels Struve; her daughter, Kathy Barber; and her two grandchildren, Kasia and Mathias Struve.Her laughter, wisdom, and sincerity will be deeply missed.A Memorial Service was held October 2, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City, MO.Passantino Bros. Funeral Home (816) 471-2844