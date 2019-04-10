Joyce H. Andrews

November 8, 1929 - March 31, 2019

Resident of Cupertino, CA

Joyce Harmon Andrews passed away peacefully on March 31st, 2019 with her family surrounding her. Born in Salt Lake City in 1929 to Marion and Frank Harmon, Joyce was the big sister to Gary Harmon (married to Eda). Her extended family was large and she loved her close connections to her cousins. She hosted a family reunion at the historic family cabin in Mill Creek Canyon, Utah, where she had many happy memories. She looked forward to this family get-together every year.

Joyce moved to California to attend San Jose State University, where she met Walter Andrews, her husband of 53 years until his passing in 2006. Joyce dedicated her life to helping others, first, as an Occupational Therapist, then as a Special Education Teacher who paved the road in many different ways for future educators and students with special needs. After 50+ years she retired from the classroom but continued her passion with private tutoring for several years.

Joyce was an avid bridge player and enjoyed these games with her established group of ladies for most of her life. She loved to travel with friends and family, but Utah was her most favorite place. The surrounding mountains, the cabin and her beloved family held a special place in her heart. Joyce loved nothing more than curling up with a good book and making weekly trips to the library.

Joyce is survived by her daughters Lisa Kokkinis (Loukas) and Laurie; grandchildren Celena, Corey and Emma Gutierrez (Geo); nieces Kristen Tracy, Maren Boyce, Lezlie Glare and nephew Gary P. Harmon.

At Joyce's request there will be no funeral service, but friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home in Cupertino, California. For details, please contact the family. Well wishes and remembrances may be sent to 20643 Cheryl Drive, Cupertino CA 95014.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the in Joyce's name would be greatly appreciated.





