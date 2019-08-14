|
Joyce L. Lively
Nov. 27, 1930 - Aug. 3, 2019
Atherton
Joyce L. Lively passed away surrounded by her family on August 3, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Evanston, Illinois and raised in Glencoe, Illinois by the late Mark W. Lowell and Janet C. Lowell. Joyce spent her early years in the suburbs of Chicago. She graduated from New Trier High School in 1948, then moved to California to attend Stanford University where she earned a Fine Arts degree in 1952.
Joyce met Philip D. Lively while at Stanford. Joyce and Phil were married on August 8, 1952 in Joyce's hometown of Glencoe, Illinois, and honeymooned in Zephyr Cove, Nevada, beginning an annual tradition of vacationing in Lake Tahoe at Zephyr Cove that continues to this day. They were married for 63 years until Phil passed away on June 12, 2015. Joyce and Phil resided in the Bay Area for most of their married life, except for six years in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In 1979, they returned to Atherton where they settled permanently in a house where all three of their children were married.
Joyce's life was centered around family and friends. She is survived by her three children: David Lively (Tricia), Janet Lively Fall (Tom), and Dr. Daniel Lively (Cindy). Joyce also leaves four grandchildren, Virginia Lively (Jon), Mark Lively (Stefanie), Michael Elizabeth Fall, Erin Fall Shirley (Huston) and one great-granddaughter Chalmers Grace Shirley. Joyce was predeceased by her brother Mark Lowell Jr., and is survived by her sister-in-law Jacqueline Lowell and their family. In addition, Joyce leaves behind many treasured life-long friends and neighbors.
Joyce was an exceptional artist specializing in oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings. She painted prolifically most of her life, and was deeply influenced by the Impressionists. One of the highlights of her career was an exclusive exposition of her works by the Palo Alto Art League. Many family members and friends were privileged to receive and display her paintings.
Joyce devoted countless hours as a volunteer in many different charitable organizations throughout her life, as well as being an active member in community-focused social clubs.
The Lively family would like to deeply thank Sisifo (Sifo) Faasolo for being Joyce's friend, caregiver and family member during the later years of both Phil and Joyce's lives.
Friends and family are invited to attend a service and celebration of Joyce's life at the family home at 24 Hawthorn Dr., Atherton, CA on August 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM, with a reception immediately following.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 14, 2019