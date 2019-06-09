Mercury News Obituaries
Joyce M. Marcolette


Joyce M. Marcolette Obituary
Joyce M. Marcolette
Jan. 24, 1928 - June 5, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Joyce M. (Bernal) Marcolette was born January 24, 1928 and passed on June 5, 2019, at the age of 91. Joyce is a 4th generation Californian and lived all 91 years in San Jose. She was married to Emanual for 65 years until this passing in 2014.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 9, 2019
