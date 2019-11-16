|
Joyce Marie Ross
Mar. 2, 1928 - Nov. 9, 2019
San Jose, CA
Joyce passed away on Saturday November 9th in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was 91 years old. Joyce was born in Larrabee, Iowa to Vivian and Gladys Dyslin.
After the family moved to California, Joyce attended Herbert Hoover Jr. High. She graduated from Lincoln High School in San Jose, Class of 1945.
Joyce met the love of her life, Tony Ross, and was married on April 20th 1946 in Reno, Nevada. In 1950 they had their forever home built on Bellerose Dr. in San Jose where they resided together for 57 years until his passing. She remained living in their home up until the last 2 1/2 years. At which time she moved to Alma, Arkansas to be closer to her daughter.
Joyce loved collecting buttons and was a member of the National Button Society. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and gardening.
Proceeded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Tony Ross; sister Vera Lyman and brother Vernon James (VJ) Dyslin.
Joyce is survived by her son Gary (Annmarie) Ross; Deadra Campi (Mike Jenks). Also survived by grandchildren Jeff, Shelley and Kelley Ross; Brittney (Craig) von Meyer, Marissa (Travis) Johnson and Cole Campi. She leaves behind great grandchildren Hayden and Avery von Meyer. Also survived by her sister Lois Marcki.
A visitation will be held on Thursday November 21st, at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel starting at 9 am. Services at 12 noon followed by Burial at Oakhill Memorial Park, San Jose, Ca. Luncheon to be announced.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 16, 2019