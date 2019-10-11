|
Joyce Smith
Oct. 12, 1938 - Sept. 18, 2019
Livermore
Joyce Smith, 80
Joyce Smith of Livermore, CA, died in her sleep in her own bed on Tuesday, September 18 2019. She was born in Salinas, CA on October 12, 1938, to Gladys May Spielvogel and William Henry Grotemeyer.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Dorla and granddaughters, Novelyn and Aislinn; her son Kevin and his daughter Julie. Joyce will be remembered by her siblings and their partners - Dorla; Carol and Keith; Linda and Tim; Garth and Diana as well as her many nieces and nephews and the countless friends she touched in her long and loving life.
As one of 10 children born to a janitor and homemaker at the end of the Great Depression, she learned to make due sewing her own and younger siblings' clothes. She fondly remembered her childhood in Salinas and always felt fortunate to have loving parents that always found a way to make ends meet.
Clerking at Central Valley National Bank in Oakland, CA allowed Joyce to live with her sister, Dorla, in a boarding house on their own. She and Dorla saved up their money to send back to their parents and their 5 younger siblings still at home. They came up with a clever wrapping for this present. They unrolled a toilet paper roll to insert one dollar bill after another as it was rerolled. This story epitomizes Joyce illustrating her generosity, devotion to family and her fun-loving spirit.
While in Oakland, CA, she met Bob Smith. After a short courtship, they were married on February 13th 1960. Soon after they began a family and a business. A typical day for Joyce would include a full day of work at the bank followed by a full evening of domestic work including cooking, cleaning and childcare. That's when the work of the entrepreneurial team of two began. Bob would describe his day's work while he watched the nightly news as Joyce broke down his recollection of the day into accounts receivables and payables. This grueling schedule was maintained for years until the business grew beyond either of their expectations allowing them to fully realize the American Dream and help countless others do the same along the way.
Joyce's best times in life were those with family, friends, music and dancing. With this in mind, we will come together to celebrate Joyce on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m., at CrossWinds Church. There will be a pot-luck reception to follow on-site.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to .
