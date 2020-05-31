Joyce Wharton
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Wharton
January 16, 1929 - March 26, 2020
San Jose
Joyce Ellen Wharton was born to Chester and Florence Bromley January 16, 1929, and went to be with the Lord March 26, 2020. She grew up in the countryside of Hollister, California with her sisters Tirzah Spencer and Evelyn Tunnicliffe. Joyce attended San Jose State University, was a teacher in a one room schoolhouse, a Camp Fire Girl leader, and PTA president several times, all of which she was very proud. Joyce enjoyed traveling, camping, luncheons with friends, was very involved in her church, and most of all spending time with her family. Joyce is preceded in death by the light of her life, her son James Wharton. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Wharton, beloved daughters Patti Ashman and Diane Petracich, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was a strong, independent woman with a big heart and a love of family. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. A memorial TBD


View the online memorial for Joyce  Wharton

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved