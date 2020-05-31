Joyce WhartonJanuary 16, 1929 - March 26, 2020San JoseJoyce Ellen Wharton was born to Chester and Florence Bromley January 16, 1929, and went to be with the Lord March 26, 2020. She grew up in the countryside of Hollister, California with her sisters Tirzah Spencer and Evelyn Tunnicliffe. Joyce attended San Jose State University, was a teacher in a one room schoolhouse, a Camp Fire Girl leader, and PTA president several times, all of which she was very proud. Joyce enjoyed traveling, camping, luncheons with friends, was very involved in her church, and most of all spending time with her family. Joyce is preceded in death by the light of her life, her son James Wharton. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Wharton, beloved daughters Patti Ashman and Diane Petracich, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was a strong, independent woman with a big heart and a love of family. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. A memorial TBD