Jozo Majic

10/12/1953 – 4/18/2019

Resident of San Jose

Jozo Majic, at the age of 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday with his family by his side. He touched many lives with his good-natured spirit, a generous heart and a positive outlook on life.

Jozo was born in Konjic, Hercegovina and graduated from a vocational school in Zagreb, Croatia in 1973. He immigrated to California in 1976 and was married to Katica Nikolic in 1979. Jozo established Majic Construction in 1984 and retired in 2018. He helped organize the Croatian San Jose Soccer team in the early 80s and volunteered in various church functions and events for the past 40 years.

Jozo enjoyed gardening, home improvement, nature, gathering with family, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved singing songs with his friends to the sound of the accordion.

Jozo is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Katica, daughter Josipa, sons Tomislav and Dominik, daughter-in-law Angela Majic (Gavin), grandchildren Natalia, Luka and Marko, sisters Ruza Vukoja and Ana Krajinovic, brother Marinko Majic, and many other family members in the Bay Area, Croatia, Bosnia/Hercegovina, and Germany.

Friends and family are invited to a viewing on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm (rosary 7:00pm) at Willow Glen Funeral Home, 1039 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125. Funeral mass service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00am at the Saint Mary of the Assumption Croatian Mission, 901 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, 95126 followed by burial at Gate of Heaven.





