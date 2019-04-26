Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary of the Assumption Croatian Mission
901 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA
View Map
Jozo Majic Obituary
Jozo Majic
10/12/1953 – 4/18/2019
Resident of San Jose
Jozo Majic, at the age of 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday with his family by his side. He touched many lives with his good-natured spirit, a generous heart and a positive outlook on life.
Jozo was born in Konjic, Hercegovina and graduated from a vocational school in Zagreb, Croatia in 1973. He immigrated to California in 1976 and was married to Katica Nikolic in 1979. Jozo established Majic Construction in 1984 and retired in 2018. He helped organize the Croatian San Jose Soccer team in the early 80s and volunteered in various church functions and events for the past 40 years.
Jozo enjoyed gardening, home improvement, nature, gathering with family, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved singing songs with his friends to the sound of the accordion.
Jozo is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Katica, daughter Josipa, sons Tomislav and Dominik, daughter-in-law Angela Majic (Gavin), grandchildren Natalia, Luka and Marko, sisters Ruza Vukoja and Ana Krajinovic, brother Marinko Majic, and many other family members in the Bay Area, Croatia, Bosnia/Hercegovina, and Germany.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm (rosary 7:00pm) at Willow Glen Funeral Home, 1039 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125. Funeral mass service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00am at the Saint Mary of the Assumption Croatian Mission, 901 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, 95126 followed by burial at Gate of Heaven.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2019
