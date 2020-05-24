Juana "Juanita" (De Alegria) Amaya
1928 - 2020
Juana "Juanita" Amaya [de Alegria]
Apr. 19, 1928 - May 13, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Juanita has been laid to rest in her beloved Divisaderos, Sonora, Mexico at the age of 92. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gilberto Amaya; Their Sons; Manny (Renee), Jaime (Donna), Grandchildren; Melissa (Mark) Haupt, Tony, Nicholas, and Jessica; great-granddaughter Amelia Haupt. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (aafa.org)


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2020.
May 21, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
