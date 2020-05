Juana "Juanita" Amaya [de Alegria]Apr. 19, 1928 - May 13, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleJuanita has been laid to rest in her beloved Divisaderos, Sonora, Mexico at the age of 92. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gilberto Amaya; Their Sons; Manny (Renee), Jaime (Donna), Grandchildren; Melissa (Mark) Haupt, Tony, Nicholas, and Jessica; great-granddaughter Amelia Haupt. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Alzheimer's Association alz.org ) or The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ( aafa.org