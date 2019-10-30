|
Juanita Corpuz Manzano
Mountain View
Juanita Corpuz Manzano passed away peacefully in her home in Mountain View surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 88 years.
Juanita is survived by Robert (Bev) Manzano of Sunnyvale, Evelyn (Greg) Barrett of Saratoga, and Paul (Leanne Ly) Manzano of Sunnyvale, and by her grandchildren Adam and Zoe Manzano, and Jordan and Blake Barrett—Juanita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Felino, and granddaughter Jensen Barrett.
Born on April 20, 1931, in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, Juanita graduated with a BS in Education from Far Eastern University and became a school teacher. After emigrating to the US, Juanita worked for HP in Santa Clara as a QC inspector until retirement.
Friends and family are invited to a Visitation and Vigil on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 5-9 pm (Rosary at 7 pm) at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W El Camino, Mountain View, and Funeral Mass on Monday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 am at St Athanasius Church, 160 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View. Interment at noon at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr, Los Altos.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 30, 2019