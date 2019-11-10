Home

St John Vianney Church
4600 Hyland Ave
San Jose, CA 95127
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St John Vianney Church
4600 Hyland Ave
San Jose, CA
Juanita DeAngelo


1920 - 2019
Juanita DeAngelo Obituary
Juanita DeAngelo
July 10,1920-October 8,2019
San Jose
All of our family and friends are welcome to a celebration of life for our beloved mother November 16th mass starting at 11:30am at St John Vianney Church 4600 Hyland Ave San Jose 95127 followed by a wonderful lunch at Bistro Tupaz 5899 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose 95123 in lieu of flowers the family asks that one make a donation to Seasons Hospice or


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
