Juanita MartinezFeb 20, 1949 - Aug 16, 2020Santa ClaraJuanita bravely fought lung cancer for 7 years, though most of that time, you wouldn't guess she was on chemotherapy, or that she had a lung removed. She continued to work, tend her garden, bake, go for walks, and attend musicals. She never let her diagnosis stop her from doing what she wanted.A native of the bay area, Juanita was the 6th of 9 siblings. She graduated from Wilcox HS in 1968, then went to San Jose City College. She worked at General Recorded Tape, making 8-Tracks and cassette tapes. Later she was employed at Signetics, making microchips. She ended up working at St. Justin's School for 27 years, in the office, as an aide, and then as Extended Care Director.Juanita loved to draw, and at one time applied as a cartoonist for Disney. She made drawings for art projects for the students at St. Justin's. She loved working on arts and crafts, especially Halloween and Christmas projects. Many Christmas trees out there, have ornaments she helped students create.Disney was a huge part of Juanita's life. She went to Disneyland the year it opened in 1955, and went frequently to the park for the rest of her life. She went with her sisters to the 50th anniversary of the park, proudly displaying her golden Mickey ears. She finally made it to Disney World in April 2019 with her niece and nephew. She had such a blast on every ride, smiled with every Mickey, and ate her way through tasty Epcot foods.Admittedly, Juanita was not the best cook, but she made the perfect grilled cheese sandwiches, and baked legendary chocolate chip and sugar cookies. She got family members addicted to Harry Potter, and her mystery shows like Father Brown and Inspector Poirot.We lost our beloved best friend, and our hearts are broken. But grief should never overshadow the love and memories we shared with her. Juanita was an amazing Aunt and a devoted sister. She is loved, and forever missed. Please enjoy a glass of Merlot or a good cup of hot chocolate, and watch your favorite Disney movie in her honor.