Juanita Nissley

May 19, 1931 - Jan. 21, 2019

Resident of Los Altos Hills

(Dorothy) Juanita Nissley, née Reeder, a forty-year resident of Los Altos Hills, California passed away at home with her loved ones caring for her on January 21, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was 87.

Juanita was born in Houlka, Mississippi on May 19, 1931 to Robert Elon Reeder and Annie Mae Reeder, née Cockrell, a baby sister for Charles and Nelda. She grew up in nearby Columbus and graduated from Mississippi University for Women with a B.S. in Secretarial Sciences in 1953.

Working as a civilian secretary at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi she met her husband, Harold Thomas Nissley, who was stationed there. They married in 1957 and moved to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. She was an elementary school teacher in 1958, supporting Harold as he finished at Case Western, and had five children between 1959 and 1966. They moved to Canada in 1969 when an investment of Harold's began operations in Toronto. As the kids grew she returned to part-time secretarial work and helped with Harold's business.

In 1978 the family moved to Los Altos Hills, California. Juanita worked as a secretary at Stanford University for twenty-three years, the latter half at the Hoover Institution as secretary to George P. Shultz. She enjoyed her work, traveled extensively through Asia and Europe with Harold, and, a passionate football fan, attended every Stanford home game for over thirty years.

But reading was her real passion. She was a weekly visitor to the local library wherever she lived and had the uncanny ability to have already read the next best seller. In retirement she read with children at Almond Elementary School.

She was always smiling and kind to a fault. Ever positive, she had an impish, sprite-like quality about her. She was a proud, down-home Southerner yet also the most refined, elegant woman one could ever know. She is profoundly loved and will be deeply missed and dearly remembered.

Juanita was pre-deceased by her infant son, Jonathan Robert, in 1963 and by her husband of sixty years, Harold Thomas "Hal" Nissley, in 2017. She is survived by her four children: Pamela Ann (Ed Daranciang), Phillip Harvey (Wijittra, "Vi"), Phyllis Ellen O'Sullivan, and Paul Harold (Alejandrina); and by her two grandchildren: John Patrick O'Sullivan III and Sasha Jean Nissley.

A June 28, 2019 memorial is planned for everyone who loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for gifts made in her honor to the .





