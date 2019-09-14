|
Juanita R. Mendoza
May 27, 1925 - Oct. 26, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Juanita Reyes Franco de Mendoza, passed away peacefully and gracefully in her home surrounded by family.
Juanita was born in Melvin, TX to Epifania Franco and Simon Reyes. She was raised in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico and attended high school in Gomez Palacio, Durango, MX. A resident of San Jose for 70 years, she married Emilio A. Mendoza and had 6 children. After they divorced, she pursued her studies to earn her MA in Marriage, Family and Child Counseling from Santa Clara University. She worked for 30 years as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist for Gardner Health Services at Centro de Bienestar and was honored with the "Portrait of Success" award for service to the Latino community. She was a dedicated Catholic and a 60 year parishioner of St. Leo the Great Church. She received her Last Rites just hours before she passed.
Juanita is survived by her six devoted children Emilio Mendoza Jr., Christian Mendoza, Michael Mendoza, Elizabeth Mendoza-Weitzman (Jack Weitzman), John Mendoza and Mary Mendoza and grandchildren, Gabriel Weitzman (Tiffany Weitzman), Anna Weitzman, Mattie Mendoza and Salvador Mendoza, and one great grandchild Sophia Grace Weitzman. She was the eldest of 8 siblings and the last to survive which included Linda Ramirez, David Reyes, Alicia Rojas, Raul Reyes, Alma Alvarez, Angie Guerrero and Irma Reilly. Her beauty, intelligence, strength and faith will be missed by all who knew her.
The funeral home extends our apologies to the family as there was an error in posting the obituary prior to services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the SCUSD Skills Plus Program (1840 Benton St. Santa Clara, CA 95050) and Gardner Health Services (160 E. Virginia St. San Jose, CA 95112).
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 14, 2019