Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Mtn. View, CA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Ulate Garcia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juanita Ulate Garcia Obituary
Juanita Ulate Garcia
Longtime Mountain View Resident
Juanita Ulate Garcia left this earth to join her beloved husband, Raymond Garcia, on March 30, 2019.
Juanita was raised on a ranch in Arizona with her two brothers, Joe and Manual, and came with them to California at an early age. Four more siblings came into her life in California. She was blessed with the opportunity to meet a long-lost sister, Licha, in adulthood. They quickly developed a close bond.
Juanita spent her teen years working in the fields, frequenting neighborhood dances and building a life-long community of friends and family. She married the love of her life, Ray, in 1951 and settled into a life as wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for many summer seasons at Libby's Fine Foods and in 1981 moved to Modesto to follow Ray's job. In Modesto she made new friends and quickly became known as the neighborhood grandma.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cecilia Garcia and Vivian Olmos (Frank); granddaughters, Melissa (Dan), Alicia, Marie, Olivia and Rayna; siblings Joe, Manuel, Ralph, John, Bobby, and Jovita. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray, and her sister Licha.
A 7:00 pm Rosary will be at Cusimano's Mortuary in Mtn. View on Thursday April 4, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mtn. View Friday April 5, 2019 at 12:00 pm, followed by a 2:00 pm burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation at .


View the online memorial for Juanita Ulate Garcia
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
Download Now