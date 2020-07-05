Judie Bisceglia CasanovaNov. 28, 1944 - June 19, 2020Resident of Willow GlenJudie Bisceglia Casanova peacefully passed away on June 19, 2020, with her loving devoted husband, Eugene Casanova, by her side.Beloved wife of Eugene Casanova, sister to John Bisceglia (Megan Kelly), Marylou Galati, nephew Eric Grego and many other family members and friends.Diva, her beautiful dog, along with her husband Gene, were the loves of her life.Judie had a vibrant personality and loved to dance and listen to music. She had a true Bohemian style and flair. She loved the Arts and Theater and did some acting at the Playhouse Theater in Pittsburgh, PA where she grew up.She worked for many years at the gift shop at the San Jose Museum of Arts.