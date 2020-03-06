|
|
Judith A. Meyer
July 7, 1943 - Feb. 20, 2020
Resident of Mountain View
Judy Meyer passed away unexpectedly in her home on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Judy had worked for Cupertino Union School District for many years, and in her retirement became very involved with Peninsula Youth Theater where she made many contributions and touched the hearts of countless individuals. The March 2020 PYT production of "Newsies" will be dedicated to Judy, and a fund will be set up in recognition of her spirit of service.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Meyer, and her parents, Ormond and Doris Rector. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kelly Meyer and her grandson, Brett Meyer; her sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Jim Marshall; her sister-in-law Maureen Wagoner; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 18, at the Sunnyvale Community Center Ballroom from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
To honor Judy's memory, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Peninsula Youth Theater in honor of Judy Meyer (PYTnet.org/donate).
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 6, 2020