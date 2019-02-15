Judith Aileen Mennemeier

Resident of Saratoga

Judith Aileen Mennemeier passed away, at the age of 77, on the 15th day of January in the year, 2019. She was born in Oakland on the 14th of August, in 1941.

Judith graduated from Fremont High School, where she played a cello in the orchestra. She also played the piano. Judith received her B.S. and M.S. degrees in Nursing from U.C. San Francisco. She was an instructor at Chabot College, in Hayward, and she practiced as an R.N. both as a surgical nurse, and in Labor and Delivery.

Judith had a career in Management and Organization Development consultation and training for organizations in the private, and public sector. In her retirement, she became a Patent Paralegal and CFO of her own Intellectual Property and Legal Services business with her husband.

Judith was the beloved wife, and dance partner, of Lawrence M. Mennemeier. They were married in Hakone Gardens of Saratoga on the 15th of August, 1992. Judith was the loving daughter of the late Charles E. and Patricia A. (Cowell) Pottol. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Steven R. and Pam (Towner) Pottol; her beloved son, Gregory S. Sanders; her grandchildren, Jonathan Nyberg and Jennifer Sanders; her chosen daughter, Sandra J. Bryant; her devoted niece, Chante Condit-Pottol; her special nephew, Ty Condit-Pottol; and her loving nieces and nephews, Julie D. Kahn-Crowder, J. Christine (Pottol) Jones, Elizabeth (Pottol) Kahn, Wendy Towner, Christine (Towner) Sedillo, Jason Towner and Troy Towner.

Judith had a passion for life, for healing, for angels and spirit guides, for spiritualism of all forms, for astrology, for Buddhism, for tarot, for full moons, for chocolate, for champagne, for color, and for the lives of people who crossed her path. She loved horses and dogs. She loved travel and music and culture. She loved to scuba dive in the Red Sea, and in the oceans of Polynesia and the Caribbean. She loved to hot tub and to sleep under the stars. She loved to decorate the Christmas tree and the house, and to make silver fizzes on Christmas morning. She had a Native American medicine wheel in the back yard. She had a collection of Kachina dolls and drums in the dining room, sharing the display space with her Tibetan bowls. She listened to Gyuto Monks in the early morning, John Denver later, Pavarotti, classical or an audio book in the afternoon, and maybe at night Buffy Sainte-Marie or she watched the Food Network.

We will miss her smile and her wit. Yet she is ever-present. She was a heathen. She was a shaman. But I repeat myself. She is ever-present and with us still.

An ongoing 'service' is being held for you by Judith in the skies, on select days. If you wish to attend, simply take notice of the rainbow and/or of the messenger hawks, and have a chilled glass of champagne ready to take part in the celebration of her new life.

Interment will be at Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland in memory of this spectacular woman.





View the online memorial for Judith Aileen Mennemeier Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary