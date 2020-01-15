|
|
Judith Bingman
Jan. 30, 1940-Dec. 15, 2019
Santa Cruz Mountains
Judith H. Payran Bingman "Judy", 79, of Los Gatos,CA died on December 15, 2019. Judy enjoyed her teaching career as a Physical Education and Band instructor at Los Gatos High School. Married in 1971, Judy and Jim Bingman lived in the Santa Cruz mountains. Judy is survived by her first cousin Miriam Peterson, numerous additional cousins, and the many, many students she taught in her long career at Los Gatos High School. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim.
A memorial will be held on January 18 at 2PM at Los Gatos United Methodist Church, 111 Church St., Los Gatos.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scholarship fund of the Santa Clara branch of the National League of American Pen Women or a .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 15, 2020