Judith Cochran-Stoba

1944 - 2019

Resident of San Mateo

Judith Cochran-Stoba passed away peacefully in her home on February 13, 2019. Judith was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Samuel Stoba, and her beloved parents Jack and Marguerite Cochran. Her remains will rest with them at Los Gatos Memorial Park in San Jose, California.

Judith was born in South San Francisco on November 13, 1944 and lived with her parents in Salinas, California before moving back to the Bay Area. She graduated from Camden High School in San Jose in 1962, and moved to San Mateo shortly after. She worked for Positive Electric for many years, where her coworkers and their children were family, until her retirement six years ago. After Sam's death, Judith lived in the same apartment in San Mateo that she and Sam had loved for more than 30 years, where she was an avid collector of stuffed bears of all kinds and sizes, and of all things feline.

Judith is survived by numerous loved ones, including cousins Anne Marie, Jim, and John Flaherty, Kathy Taylor, Jim Hurley, Kevin O'Rourke, and Sandra Bradley, all of whom remember her as the elegant and gracious one. Judith could always be counted on to remember the birthdays and anniversaries of the many friends and cousins that surrounded her, and kept all of them in her heart and in her prayers every day.

Heartfelt thanks for the warm and loving care given to Judith are extended to Emiline Lealiki, Lesieli Sitani and the entire Lealiki family, Debbie and Mike Pickens, and the kind folks at Kaiser Home Health Hospice.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7th at The Episcopal Church of St. Matthew, 1 South El Camino Real, San Mateo, California.





View the online memorial for Judith Cochran-Stoba Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary