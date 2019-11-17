|
Judith Harting
May 13, 1942 - Nov. 6, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Judith "Judi" A. Harting passed away November 6, 2019, at 11:07 PM. She was 77. Born in Los Angeles, she was the youngest of two children, grew up in Willow Glen and attended college locally where she was a part of the women's tennis team. She lived in California, Montana and Tennessee being an Air Force wife and loved the outdoors. She was particularly proud of her ability to bait her own hook, clean and cook fish. She loved to sail and camp. She was also the loving mother of two daughters, Julie and Lori, and continued to raised them in California after moving back in 1984. She then worked for almost twenty years for the County of Santa Clara. After her retirement she enjoyed playing penny poker, bingo, reading, and having fun with friends and family.
Judi is survived by her two daughters, Julie Garcia (Tony), and Lori Harting; granddaughter, Natasha; brother, Don (Nancy); nieces, Sara and Becky; grandnephew, Ray; and many cousins and other family members. She will be in our hearts forever and missed by many.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019