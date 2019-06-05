Judith Monahan (McHale)

Dec. 2, 1940 - May 28, 2019

San Jose

Judith Ann Monahan (McHale), 78, lost her battle with stage IV metastatic breast cancer on May 28th. She passed away peacefully at her home in San Jose surrounded by loving family who spent the days prior to her final moments singing to her and spending time at her bedside.

Judith was born to Thomas McHale and Grace Kellett in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She was the oldest of four children (Tommy, Donald and Donna). Judith fondly remembered her great aunt Mimi at whose home she spent much of her time over her childhood years. She attended Scranton Central High School where she was a cheerleader and enjoyed her involvement in drama and school plays. Judith's sister Donna remembers Judith always letting her tag along to a picnic or ice skating, having wonderful friends and as someone who was always caring and concerned for others - a trait that likely led to her career in nursing.

Judith entered the Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing immediately following high school, which led to a position Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan in the early '60s. After several years in New York, Judith and a close nursing friend set off on a cross-country road trip for San Francisco where they worked at Saint Mary's Hospital.

A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis put her nursing career on hold for a time, but Judith persevered to receive her college degree from Lone Mountain College. Shortly after, she met her husband Richard in 1970 and the two raised their sons Ian and Sean in Willow Glen, a suburb of San Jose. While the couple divorced in the early '90s, they remained friends and partners in the upbringing of their children.

In 1993, Judith received her Masters of Nursing from San Jose State University and she taught at the School of Nursing up to her retirement in 2017. Her long-time friend and mentor Jayne Cohen remembers Judith as a compassionate, caring and dedicated professional who served for more than 55 years as a RN, including 25 years on the nursing faculty at the University. Judith was adored, admired and respected by her colleagues and students for her empathy, ethics, intellect and commitment to the highest quality of care. Judith felt proud to see her former students at work after successfully completing the rigors of the University's challenging program.

Judith loved to travel, marking a European backpacking trip with her eldest son Ian in the late 90s as one of her great adventures. She would gather friends together on St. Patrick's Day for corned beef and cabbage and Irish Soda Bread. She cherished time spent lost in a good novel or a British mystery on PBS. Her garden was her sanctuary and a glass of Chardonnay was a treat. Most of all, Judith loved her friends and family, especially her time cuddled up with her grandson Ewan for a bedtime story.

Judith is preceded in death by her father Thomas; her mother Grace and her brother Tommy. She is survived by her sons Ian and Sean Monahan; her grandson Ewan Monahan; ex-husband Richard; her sister Donna Barrett and brother Donald McHale.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in San Jose. Friends and family are invited to a reception afterward at the Lincoln Villages Clubhouse near Judith's home at 11:30 a.m., 1032 Lincoln Village Drive, San Jose, CA 95125.

Judith would be honored to have donations in support of future nurses made to the SJSU Valley Foundation School of Nursing, San Jose State University, One Washington Square, San Jose, CA 95192, online at: sjsu.edu/nursing.





