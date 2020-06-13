Judith Petersen HoppeAugust 22, 1938 – May 24, 2020San JoseJudith passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at her home in San Jose. She was a caring and tireless mother, grandmother, nurse and member of the community. We will miss her dearly.Judith was born in Appleton, Wisconsin, graduating from Bayview High School before moving to Evanston, IL to attend Evanston Hospital School of Nursing. There she earned her Nursing degree in 1959 and met and married Stephen G. Hoppe in 1960 who was at Northwestern University completing his PhD in Electrical Engineering. Shortly thereafter, the family relocated to Buffalo, NY where she worked at Millard Fillmore hospital. During this busy time she also gave birth to two sons, Gregory in Evanston and Eric in Buffalo. In 1980, the family moved to San Jose where Judy worked as a Nursing Supervisor and Manager for Alexian Brothers Hospital, now Regional Medical, for over 20 years before retiring.Late in her career, Judy returned to working nights to be able to take care of her young grandchildren during the day, maintaining an extremely close relationship with her grandchildren throughout her life. She was cherished by her grandchildren and together they spent time baking, hiking, watching movies, and many other family activities. Judy was immensely fond of music and live performance, particularly opera and ballet, and travel. Upon her retirement, Judy became heavily involved in the Alum Rock United Methodist Church serving as Treasurer of their women's group until her death.Judith is survived by her two sons, Greg and Eric, Daughter-in-law, Alexandra, and three grandchildren, Quin, Fenn and Ava, all of San Jose and two sisters, Joan Lee of Tonica, IL and Noreen Holmes and family of Las Vegas, NV, and preceded in death by her husband Stephen.A service is planned for August at Alum Rock United Methodist Church. Due to COVID-19, in-person arrangements are likely to be constrained and some part of the observance made virtual. More details will be available from the church as they are finalized. The family encourages well-wishers to send thoughts and stories about Judy's life to Pastor Dale Tremper at dale.tremper@alumrockumc.org ahead of the observance. In lieu of flowers, Donations should be directed to Alum Rock UMC or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).